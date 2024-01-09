Capital Southwest Co. (CSWCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWCZ opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

