Capital Southwest Co. (CSWCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Capital Southwest Stock Performance
Shares of CSWCZ opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $26.48.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
