Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Trading Up 0.8%

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 13,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Cardero Resource Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

