Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Trading Up 0.8%

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 13,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Cardero Resource Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.
About Cardero Resource
Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardero Resource
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.