Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 653.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

