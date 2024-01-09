Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology comprises about 4.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $65,450,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $445,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRS stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,302. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

