Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.75. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $287.91.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.