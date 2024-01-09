Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Caterpillar by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 20,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,072.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CAT traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.75. 455,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,854. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

