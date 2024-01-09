Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

