Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Cedar Fair worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,114. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

