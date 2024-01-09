Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FUN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,382. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 68,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

