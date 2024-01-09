Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 1,921,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

