Center For Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $156.25. 195,509 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

