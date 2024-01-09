Center For Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 435,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

