Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,588. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $221.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.93 and a 200 day moving average of $202.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

