Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. 1,739,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

