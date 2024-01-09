Center For Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.20. 91,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,935. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

