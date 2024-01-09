Center For Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. 656,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

