Center For Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.06. 2,089,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day moving average of $276.55. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

