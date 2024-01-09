Center For Asset Management LLC Has $971,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,068. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average is $114.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

