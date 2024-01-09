Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 455,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 990,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.33. The stock had a trading volume of 206,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,827. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.