Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,535 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679,572 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

