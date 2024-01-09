Center For Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $953,000. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 451.9% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 176,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 144,309 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. 333,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

