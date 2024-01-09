Center For Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.64. 480,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.