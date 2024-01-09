Center For Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.42. 75,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,890. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

