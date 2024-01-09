Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at Desjardins

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CG traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 111,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,448. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.17 and a twelve month high of C$10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$461.38 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.6791111 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

