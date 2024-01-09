CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 36,364 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

