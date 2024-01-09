CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Trading Up 1.1 %
DEO opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $157.45. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on DEO
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 bullish mid-cap earnings plays for January 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.