CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 1.1 %

DEO opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $157.45. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.