CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $347,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.71. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $138.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

