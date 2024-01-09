CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.34 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $757.16 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $444.62 and a 12-month high of $801.29. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $717.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

