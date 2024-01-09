CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.90 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.