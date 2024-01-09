CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 240,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $177.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

