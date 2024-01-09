CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Shares of SPGI opened at $432.17 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

