CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $74,615,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 2.5 %

ASML stock opened at $720.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $284.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.