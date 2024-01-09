CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $234.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day moving average is $232.60. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

