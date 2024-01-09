CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.93 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde stock opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.67 and a 200-day moving average of $388.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

