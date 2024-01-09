CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $216.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $221.56. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

