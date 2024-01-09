CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,745 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.