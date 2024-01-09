CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

