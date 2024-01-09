CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $289.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 164.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

