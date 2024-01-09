CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.46. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.