CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

