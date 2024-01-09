CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,070 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kellanova by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $51,392,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,811,848. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.67.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

