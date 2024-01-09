CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 373 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $162.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

