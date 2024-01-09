CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 7,672 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

