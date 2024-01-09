CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

