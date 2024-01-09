Chariot (LON:CHAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.11), with a volume of 6855994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Chariot Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.06. The stock has a market cap of £95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chariot

In related news, insider Julian Maurice- Williams bought 101,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,111.20 ($12,888.72). In other Chariot news, insider Julian Maurice- Williams acquired 101,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,111.20 ($12,888.72). Also, insider George F. Canjar acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,219.25). 18.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

