Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Chemed were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 75.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Trading Down 0.1 %

Chemed stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $572.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,507. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $481.99 and a 12 month high of $596.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $579.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

