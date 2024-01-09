Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $137.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.14.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

