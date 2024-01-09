CIBC Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPX. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.27.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE CPX traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, hitting C$37.62. 182,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,192. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.6168401 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.