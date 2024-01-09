CIBC Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$13.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.13. The company had a trading volume of 374,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.93.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2903633 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

