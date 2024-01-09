Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) PT Raised to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CING. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Cingulate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Cingulate Trading Down 1.3 %

CING opened at $6.25 on Friday. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.80) by ($1.20). Equities analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CING. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

